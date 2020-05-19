Hunters can enter provincial moose draw now

Hunters can now enter the draw for the New Brunswick moose hunt this fall.

The draw will distribute 4,794 licences, a slight increase from the 4,744 available last year.

Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland said Tuesday he hoped the hunt would provide a sense of normalcy at a time when the coronavirus is a threat.

"As we continue to deal with the effects of a global pandemic, the annual moose hunt is something that will continue to be a tradition for many," Holland said in a statement posted on the province's website.

There will be a moose hunt in 25 of the province's 27 wildlife management zones, with the highest number of licences being available in zone two near Edmundston, with 440.

Applications are open until June 12. Results will be available on July 6, and the season will take place Sept. 22 to Sept. 26.

There was no indication what would happen with the results of the non-resident moose draw, if borders aren't reopened by then.

Applications for that draw were accepted between Feb. 3 and April 30.