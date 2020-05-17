Moncton woman dies in single-vehicle crash

A 69-year-old woman from Moncton died Saturday night after the vehicle in which she was a passenger went into a ditch and hit a culvert.

The accident occurred at 7 p.m. on Route 465 in Beersville, N.B.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Richibucto RCMP say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.