RCMP looks for man missing from Moncton
New Brunswick

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Anthony Levar Brooks, 40, who has been missing since Friday.

Anthony Levar Brooks was last seen Friday

CBC News ·
Anthony Levar Brooks, 40 was last seen at the corner of Ryan Road and Penrose Street in Moncton. (Submitted/RCMP)
Brooks was was last seen at the corner of Ryan Road and Penrose Street in Moncton. Police say they have checked on several leads to locate him, but have been unsuccessful.

Brooks is five foot 10 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and a dark blue top.

Codiac Regional RCMP ask anyone with information to call the detachment at 506-857-2400.

