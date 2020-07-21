Missing Saint-Isidore woman's car found near Bathurst

The vehicle belonging to a woman who went missing from her home in Saint-Isidore almost a week ago has been found near Bathurst, say RCMP.

Police said Jenny McLaughlin, 34, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on July 15 and was reported missing two days later.

Her car, a white, two door, 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt with New Brunswick licence plate GTE 196 was found Saturday afternoon blocking an ATV trail near the Red Brook Shelter in Rough Waters.

On Sunday, a ground search of the area near the vehicle was done with police dogs and the RCMP's drone but police say it didn't "provide any results."

Police are asking for the public's help to find out the whereabouts of McLaughlin's car between July 15 and July 18.

The search also continues for McLaughlin, who is described as being six feet tall and weighs 217 pounds. She has green eyes and short brown hair that may be dyed purple.

McLaughlin was last seen wearing black jeans and a hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who might have seen her vehicle between July 15 and July 18 can call the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000.