Search resumes for missing New Brunswick teen

The search for a 14-year-old New Brunswick girl who has been missing for almost two weeks has resumed.

Madison Roy-Boudreau of Bathurst, N.B., was last seen getting into a grey pickup truck on May 11.

Police suspended the search on Saturday because of rain.

Roy-Boudreau is five foot four inches tall and weighs 119 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, camouflage pants and silver shoes.

City of Bathurst spokesperson Luc Foulem said if there are no substantial developments, a briefing note would be sent around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

About 30 members of the RCMP, the Bathurst Police Force and search and rescue organizations have been searching a quarry site near Highway 11 and St. Anne Street.

Monday will be the fourth day at the quarry site for searchers. Foulem said they would continue to search there for the next 48 hours, as the site was "identified as being of interest in the investigation process."

School providing support to students

The girl's father, Jason Boudreau, spoke to Radio-Canada, saying he is in frequent contact with the police and still holds out hope that his daughter will be found safe.

Lee Stever, the acting mayor of Bathurst, said in a statement that the disappearance has caused a great deal of pain within the community. Writing in French, he said everyone is hoping for her to be found safe.

Meredith Caissie, spokesperson for the Anglophone School District North, confirmed in an email that Roy-Boudreau is enrolled in one of the district's schools.

Caissie said the district is working closely with that school, and there have been supports on site for students who would like to speak with someone about how they are feeling about the disappearance.

"Those additional supports will be in place as long as they are needed, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure our students have the support and resources they require," said Caissie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst police at (506) 548-0420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.