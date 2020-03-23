19-year-old Riverview man missing

Police are asking for the public's help to find Matthew Jeffrey Morton, 19, of Riverview who is missing.



Police say Morton was last seen March 22 near Carney Avenue in Moncton around 1:30 a.m. He was reported missing to police on the same day.

Morton is described is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair, blue-grey eyes and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing cargo pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Morton's whereabouts can call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.