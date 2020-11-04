Sunny Corner RCMP seek public's help to find missing Miramichi man

The public is being asked to help find David Joseph Kenny of Miramichi who was last seen in Metepenagiag First Nation on the Micmac Road between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14.

The Sunny Corner RCMP said the 47-year-old man was reported missing on Nov. 2. Several leads have been followed up on to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Kenny is described as being five feet and six inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has a slim build. He has short brown and grey hair and hazel eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Kenny or where he is to call the Sunny Corner RCMP at 506-836-6000.