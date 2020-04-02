Missing Dieppe man may be in Fredericton, say RCMP

Police are asking for the public's help to find Julien Richard, 26 who is missing from Dieppe.

Police say Richard was last seen on the evening of March 29 at his Lafleure Street residence in Dieppe.

Richard was reported missing the next day and police say they have followed up on several leads to find him with no success.

Police say Richard's family is very concerned for his well being.

Julien Richard drives a dark blue 2008 Saturn Astra with N.B. licence plate GTR 112. (RCMP/Contributed)

Richard is six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes, long brown hair that he usually wears in a ponytail. He has a full beard.

Police say Richard drives a dark blue 2008 Saturn Astra with N.B. licence plate GTR 112.

Police say they believe he could be in the Fredericton area.

Anyone with information on Richard's whereabouts is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.