RCMP seek help to locate missing Irishtown man

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find Adam Grant Howard of Irishtown, N.B.

The 27-year-old man was last seen walking towards Moncton on Rte 115 around 11 a.m. on Jan. 6. Howard was reported missing on Jan. 8.

Several leads have been followed up to try to locate him, but police say they have been unsuccessful.

Howard is described as being six feet and one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes, dark brown hair, and a beard.

Howard also has tattoos on his chest and arms and the word "trust" on the back of his neck. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black jacket, black shoes and a black Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.

RCMP ask anyone with information about Howard's whereabouts to call the Riverview RCMP at 506-387-222.