Miss Vickie's Canada recalls chips for possible glass contamination

The possible presence of pieces of glass has prompted Miss Vickie's Canada to recall a number of its Kettle Cooked Potato Chips brand of chips from store shelves.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall warning Wednesday. They say the chips should not be eaten and the chips should not be sold.

The products affected have been sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec and through Internet sales.

The bags of chips affected range from 24 g to 550 g, in a multi-pack and in a number of flavours. They include:

Applewood Smoked BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Sweet Southern BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

The best before dates listed on the products goes from Dec. 15, 2020 to Jan. 26, 2021 with the majority showing Jan. 12, 2021.

CFIA said there have been no injuries reported. A food safety investigation is underway and the agency is verifying the product is not being sold.

The product should be thrown out or returned to where it was purchased.