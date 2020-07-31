Arrest 'imminent' in woman's assault: Miramichi police

Miramichi police say the arrest of a man who assaulted a 57-year-old woman while she was out walking in the city is imminent.

The woman was found unconscious on the deck of the Morrissy Bridge shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

The bridge, now closed to vehicles, connects Chatham Head to Newcastle and is a popular walking spot.

Police said the man fled the area after the assault.

The woman was taken to the Miramichi Regional Hospital for treatment and monitoring and has since been released.

Police said the suspect, who is not from the area, has been identified after an extensive investigation. They add he is no longer in the area.

"We are confident that this is an isolated incident and that it is safe to walk in Miramichi," said Deputy Chief Brian Cummings.

Police said they are not releasing any further details about the assault so further investigative efforts would not be compromised.