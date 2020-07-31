Minto man dies after trailer detaches and hits vehicle

A 78-year Minto man died Friday morning when his vehicle collided with a trailer that had come loose from the pickup truck hauling it.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Highway 10 in Burpee, about 32 kilometres east of Fredericton.

A southbound vehicle collided with a double-axle dump trailer that had detached from a pickup truck in the northbound lane.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Police said an RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.