N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province surpasses million-dose vaccine milestone

New Brunswick has administered just over a million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the province.

The milestone was reported Saturday, with 1,005,101 total doses being administered.

A total of 564,078 first doses have been given, with 441,023 second doses noted on the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

This follows a Friday announcement from public health and government officials saying the province is dropping all pandemic restrictions as of midnight next Friday.

Currently 63.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 81.4 per cent have had a first dose.

WOW! As of today, we have administered more than 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ doses of vaccine! Keep it going! Book your vaccine today at <a href="https://t.co/3ZKo6kheAz">https://t.co/3ZKo6kheAz</a> or contact a pharmacy near you <a href="https://t.co/QWTDod5IfJ">https://t.co/QWTDod5IfJ</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SleevesupNB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SleevesupNB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Driveto75?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Driveto75</a> —@Gov_NB

Saturday numbers

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with zero people in hospital with the virus.

The province announced three new cases Friday, located in the Saint John and Fredericton regions.

The two cases in Zone 2, the Saint John region, were travel-related and involved people 19 and under.

One case in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, is still under investigation but is an individual between 20 and 29 years old.

There have been 2,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province with 2,293 recoveries and 46 deaths.

There were 564 COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday, bringing the pandemic total to 377,034.

Mobile clinics

No mobile vaccination clinics are scheduled this weekend, but several are scheduled for next week.

Village Hall, 199 Main St., Canterbury, Monday, July 26, between noon and 5 p.m.

Triple C Recreation Centre, 817 Rockland Rd., Rockland, Tuesday, July 27, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Juniper Community Centre, 6840 Route 107, Juniper, Wednesday, July 28, between noon and 4 p.m.

Recreation Centre, 160 Klokkedahl Hill Rd., New Denmark, Thursday, July 29, between noon and 4 p.m.

Saint-Paul Golden Age Club, 6532 Route 515, Saint-Paul, Thursday, July 29, between noon and 6 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Hall, 22 Hallett Rd., Beechwood, Friday, July 30, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

People attending a mobile vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose, and a signed consent form.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.