May storm brings more snow to parts of N.B.

It looks like some New Brunswickers will see more snow Saturday than originally forecast, with a snowfall warning issued for central and northern parts of the province.

Environment Canada said the snowfall amounts are expected to be 15 to 25 centimetres with snow beginning Saturday morning and continuing into Sunday morning.

The southern part of N.B. will see five to 15 centimetres.

The national weather service said the snow will spread from the southwest toward to the northeast and increase in intensity in the afternoon and evening.

"As temperatures remain near freezing, snow will likely be heavy and wet. Snow may mix with rain along parts of the Bay of Chaleur coast," the service said.

Wind gusts will be northwest to west winds at 60 km/h Saturday night into Sunday with up to 80 km/h or higher on the Acadian Peninsula.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

It's rare but not unheard of to get a significant snowfall in New Brunswick in early May. In 1995, Bathurst received 19 cm during a storm on May 6 and 7. And in 1967, Fredericton received 15 cm of snow on May 8.