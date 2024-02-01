Work on Marysville Bridge halted until spring, frustrating residents

Work on the Marysville Bridge has halted for the winter — and residents are frustrated.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the contractor has shut down for the season due to technical delays and is expected to resume work in April.

But until then residents are left waiting — literally. Only one lane of the bridge is open and residents must wait at a traffic light to cross.

"It's been a long hard road," said Paul Standing, who lives just up the road from the bridge.

"I know it's going to be for the better when it's done. I'd like to know when it's done but I haven't heard anything official yet, I've been hearing different times but they stretch out every time I hear about it."

Timeline extended, cost increased

The rehabilitation of the Marysville Bridge began in the summer of 2022. At the time the project had an estimated cost of $7.1 million dollars and was estimated to be completed in late 2023.

DTI said the estimated cost has increased to $7.2 million dollars, and the department is currently in discussion with the contractor to create a revised schedule. The project is expected to be completed later this year.

WATCH | Residents of Marysville tired of construction delays: Marysville residents frustrated as bridge remains under construction Duration 1:21 The Marysville bridge has been under construction since summer of 2022. Now technical delays have halted work for the winter.

Marysville residents have grown tired of delays caused by the ongoing project.

Sam Samimi, who owns Sam the Sub Man, a convenience store not far from the bridge, said customers have complained about the delays.

"The customers, some of them are unhappy because they have to wait long, especially when there's traffic in the mornings and evenings."

Work on the bridge halted several weeks ago. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

He said the construction has not had a significant impact on business except when the bridge closes for several days.

The bridge was closed earlier this week in order to repair potholes, according to DTI.

Tricky for pedestrians

Construction has also made crossing the bridge arduous for pedestrians.

David Williams has lived in Marysville for two and a half years. The Marysville Bridge has been under construction for much of that time.

Williams said it has made crossing the bridge on foot difficult.

"When you're trying to walk across there's so many cars beside you, and city buses so close to you, you almost feel like you're going to get hit."

DTI said once rehabilitation is complete the upgrades should extend the life of the bridge by 30 years.

Paul Standing thinks it will be worth the wait.

"I can't really complain because it's all gonna be a benefit for us in the end. We'll go for another year by the looks of it."