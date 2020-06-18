Mating March flies a nuisance to some, a marvel to others

Mating March flies are being blamed for leaving vehicle windshields and engine grills in parts of the province splattered and smeared and for just generally making an annoyance of themselves.

"They were a big nuisance."

That's how Millie Howe of Tabusintac described the swarms of March flies that were plastered all over her car, and on the clothes she hung on the clothesline.

Howe said, at 81 years old, she had never seen the bugs before and wondered where they all came from.

"I came home, they were in my hair, they were on my clothes, they were all over the place. They even came in through the screen," said Howe.

Exceptional year

John Klymko, a zoologist at the Atlantic Canada Conservation Centre, identified the insects as March flies and said they get their name because they are more abundant in spring when they mate.

The males have large heads and use their big eyes to find the females in the swarms, so they can intercept and mate with them.

"This year seems to be an exceptional year for them in terms of the number of adults that are out."

Swarms of mating March flies have washed up on beaches after flying out or being blown out over open water and drowning. (Charline Cormier/CBC)

Klymko said it's hard to pinpoint why there are so many this year but says it's not uncommon for some insects.

"Some years are just better than others," he said, adding this year's high numbers are likely because of the conditions from last summer.

March flies live most of their lives as larvae in soil before developing into flies. Once that happens, they form swarms.

"The males swarm together and females enter the swarms and that's where mating occurs."

Piles of the dead March flies are being found washed up on beaches and along shorelines, but Klymko said the swarms likely got blown there by strong winds, hit the water and drowned.

Louise Comeau, who lives in Tracadie-Sheila, said it looked like clouds of them at the beach in Val Comeau.

"They were everywhere. They were sticking to the jeep, they were sticking to us, our clothes, our hair, everywhere."

Unsure of what they were, and worried her young children would get bitten by them, Comeau began trying to find out what they were without success.

Klymko said they don't bite. "They can't bite, they probably don't have the mouth parts for it."

Smeared windshields

The swarms can also cause significant windshield splatter. Howe said on a drive from Tracadie-Sheila she had to pull over and clean her windshield, so many had been splattered and smeared on it.

"I could not see out of my windshield and I did not know what was happening to me. The front bumper you could not see for bugs."

But as much of a messy nuisance they can be, Klymko said March flies are great pollinators. And while others may not agree with him, the zoologist marvels at how many there are.

"This year I found the number of March flies that I was hitting kind of refreshing. I know I'm looking at it through sort of different tinted glasses than most but I hope people can see the positive aspects to this great abundance of March flies this year."

Comeau doesn't share his enthusiasm.

"I just didn't go outside until they were gone."