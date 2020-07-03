Higgs says he'll reveal details of mask policy at COVID-19 briefing

New Brunswick will make wearing masks mandatory in public by mid-October, but Premier Blaine Higgs says he wants the public eased into the requirement.

Speaking on CBC Radio on Friday, Higgs said a timeline for the mask requirement would be announced at 11 a.m. at a COVID-19 briefing with reporters.

Higgs revealed the timing when directly asked about it.

"We're going to lead up to it, we're kind of building into it, working with the communities, working with the businesses, staging people to become more diligent and get into that program."

All-party committee meets

The premier said the discussion about making masks was a big topic at COVID 19 all-party cabinet committee Thursday.

"It's being driven by the situation in our neighbouring provinces."

Green Party Leader David Coon and Roger Melanson, Interim Leader of the Liberal Party said they both supported the mandatory mask requirement.

"We've got to move to the point where where everyone's wearing masks in indoor public spaces with cases of covid-19 surging on the other side of the Atlantic bubble and the incredible success we've had in New Brunswick and throughout the Atlantic bubble, we don't want to jeopardize that," said Coon.

Melanson, who didn't attend Thursday's meeting said his party will support it.

"Wearing a mask, if public health has made that recommendation in public spaces, we would support that."

But People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said he's not sure the timing is right on mandatory masks, seeing that New Brunswick is doing exceptionally well right now.

"My take on it is look if, you know, we see an uptick in cases and government has to clamp down a little bit harder and make them mandatory, I would certainly support that."

Trick or treat or not?

While no specifics were revealed during the panel discussion, Coon said Halloween would be a happy one for everyone.

Austin agreed, saying it was important to allow society to carry on as much as possible as long as the recommendations of Public Health were followed.

"I think right now it's just important that society continues on, you know, with in mind that we are still in a pandemic and to do the right thing."

Melanson said if the recommendation is to go ahead with Halloween, all precautions will have to be taken.

"And at the end of the day, it's the parents' decisions to and with their children to decide if yes or no they would want to do trick or treating, if that's the decision to be allowed."

When rules are violated

When a member of the audience complained that some young people are holding large gatherings and ignoring the precautions laid down by Public Health, Higgs said it seems some people have forgotten there is a pandemic.

"We have seen this in other provinces and we've seen the result. We've seen Quebec locked down, essentially in lockdown now, for the next 28 days."

Higgs said the province will intervene when the mandatory emergency order is being violated, but this will be done in a way that persuades people to be part of the solution rather than a bigger problem.

Melanson said people still have to take precautions.

"We're starting to see that around us outside New Brunswick. We're not isolated totally from what's happening outside."