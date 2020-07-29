Skip to Main Content
Man rescued from burning Moncton house
A person trapped on the second floor of a burning house on Park Street in Moncton was rescued by firefighters Wednesday afternoon. 

A number of pet cats died in the fire

Gail Harding · CBC News ·
A firefighter uses a first aid rebreather on one of the cats found in the house. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"At the top of the stairwell, they found an unconscious adult male," said Platoon Chief Brian McDonald of the Moncton Fire Department. 

He said the man was removed from the home, treated by paramedics and taken to hospital. 

"They were helping him to breath was the last report that we had."

McDonald said a woman was able to escape from the house and was being helped by volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross.  

McDonald said there were nine cats in the house. Firefighters searched the house for the cats and found four dead. 

Firefighters used the first aid rebreathers for animals to help some of the cats.

Search impeded 

Platoon Chief Brian McDonald said the house was filled with 'heavy content' which he says make fighting fires and searching difficult. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"This house was filled with what we consider heavy content. That means there's a lot of stuff in the house," McDonald said.

"As we all do, we save and collect and don't want to throw things out but this one really impacted our operations." 

McDonald described the house being filled with stuff in the basement, on the main and second floors, in the stairs and rooms. 

"It makes it very difficult to operate, to stretch hose lines, to search, to crawl all over this content." 

Additional resources

Due to the hot weather and high humidex, McDonald said he called in additional resources to assist. 

"We also notified Riverview and Dieppe to be on standby in case anything else happened in Moncton."

McDonald said fire investigators were on scene to try to determine the cause of the fire.

With files from Shane Magee

