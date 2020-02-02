Man arrested after incident at St. Stephen apartment building

Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested after an incident at a two-storey apartment building in St. Stephen, N.B., early Saturday.

RCMP and the St. Stephen Fire Department responded to a report of a disturbance on Schoodic Street just before 6 a.m. They found what police believe to be a flammable liquid poured in the hallway of the building.

All residents were evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured. Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for 14 people, including three children.

Electricity to the building has been disconnected and tenants have been advised it could take several days of cleanup and ventilation before they will be allowed to return home.

Police say the man will make a court appearance via video link Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP or Crime Stoppers.