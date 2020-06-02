Skip to Main Content
Body found Saturday identified as northern N.B. man missing since January, say RCMP
The body found Saturday in Chaleur Bay near Petit-Rocher-Nord by fishermen has been identified as Rolland Roy, 64 of Gloucester Junction, N.B. 

Rolland Roy's vehicle was found submerged in the water in Dalhousie 5 months ago

RCMP have identified the body found by fishermen on Saturday. (CBC)

Roy's vehicle was found submerged in Dalhousie on Jan. 4. He had been last seen on Jan. 3. 

Police said an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death.

"Criminality has been ruled out in the man's death," said the release. 

