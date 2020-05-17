62-year-old N.B. man dies after motorcycle collides with transport truck

A 62-year-old man died Saturday in Lower Woodstock, N.B., after the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a transport truck

Police said the man, from Beardsley, N.B., was travelling northbound on Beardsley Road when the transport truck hauling a trailer travelling southbound turned left onto the ramp to Highway 2 and collided with the motorcycle.

The collision occurred about 3:30 p.m. The motorcycle driver died at the scene.

The transport truck driver, a 49-year-old man from Hamilton, Ont., was not injured.

Police say he was issued an appearance notice under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention and failing to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left.

He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on Sept. 8.