Skip to Main Content
Man, 38, faces gun, assault charges after investigation in Moncton area
New Brunswick

Man, 38, faces gun, assault charges after investigation in Moncton area

Following a police investigation, a 38-year-old man has been charged with 18 offences. 

Bail hearing to be held July 22

CBC News ·

A 38-year-old man has been charged with 18 offences after a police investigation in the Moncton area.

The man was arrested on July 15.

Police investigated an alleged assault on July 14 and a search warrant was executed at a Moncton residence two days later. Firearms and other items were seized.

The man faces the following charges: 

  • two counts of assault.
  • sexual assault.
  • choking.
  • three counts of uttering threats.
  • three counts of possession of firearms without licence.
  • three counts of knowingly possessing firearms without licence.
  • careless storage of a firearm.
  • careless storage of ammunition
  • possession of lock-picking tools
  • possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man remains in custody and will appear for a bail hearing this Wednesday in Moncton provincial court.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now