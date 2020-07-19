Man, 38, faces gun, assault charges after investigation in Moncton area

A 38-year-old man has been charged with 18 offences after a police investigation in the Moncton area.

The man was arrested on July 15.

Police investigated an alleged assault on July 14 and a search warrant was executed at a Moncton residence two days later. Firearms and other items were seized.

The man faces the following charges:

two counts of assault.

sexual assault.

choking.

three counts of uttering threats.

three counts of possession of firearms without licence.

three counts of knowingly possessing firearms without licence.

careless storage of a firearm.

careless storage of ammunition

possession of lock-picking tools

possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man remains in custody and will appear for a bail hearing this Wednesday in Moncton provincial court.

Police say the investigation is continuing.