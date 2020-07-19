Man, 38, faces gun, assault charges after investigation in Moncton area
Following a police investigation, a 38-year-old man has been charged with 18 offences.
Bail hearing to be held July 22
A 38-year-old man has been charged with 18 offences after a police investigation in the Moncton area.
The man was arrested on July 15.
Police investigated an alleged assault on July 14 and a search warrant was executed at a Moncton residence two days later. Firearms and other items were seized.
The man faces the following charges:
- two counts of assault.
- sexual assault.
- choking.
- three counts of uttering threats.
- three counts of possession of firearms without licence.
- three counts of knowingly possessing firearms without licence.
- careless storage of a firearm.
- careless storage of ammunition
- possession of lock-picking tools
- possession of a prohibited weapon.
The man remains in custody and will appear for a bail hearing this Wednesday in Moncton provincial court.
Police say the investigation is continuing.