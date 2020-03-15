Man dies after being hit by own vehicle while assisting motorist

A 57-year-old man helping to push a car stuck in a snowbank in Saint-Quentin, N.B., has died after a collision Saturday afternoon, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Police say the man, a resident of Saint-Martin-de-Restigouche, stopped on Route 260 to assist the motorist.

While pushing the stuck vehicle, a third vehicle hit the man's own vehicle, which then struck him. Police say the man died at the scene.

The other drivers were taken to the hospital and later released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.