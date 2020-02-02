Quispamsis man, 58, dies after falling through ice on ATV

Police say a 58-year-old man from Quispamsis, N.B., died after his all-terrain vehicle fell through the ice late Saturday near Clifton Royal on the Kingston Peninsula.

Grand Bay-Westfield and Hampton RCMP responded to a call of two ATV riders who had fallen through the ice on the Kennebecasis River around 11:30 p.m.

The man was pulled from the water by members of the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department and taken to hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries

A second rider also fell through but managed to climb out of the water. While he was not injured, he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.