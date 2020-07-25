Man's death in home invasion being investigated as homicide, say RCMP

A 29-year-old man found dead inside a residence in Waasis, N.B., early Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.

New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is investigating.

Police were called to a report of a home invasion. They found the man's body in the residence, a mini-home on Route 665 shortly after 2 a.m.

Waasis is about 10 kilometres west of Oromocto.

RCMP have not released the man's name or the cause of death. An autopsy has been performed.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident.

"We are still trying to determine what exactly happened and who is responsible," said RCMP media spokesperson Const. Hans Ouellette.

In an earlier press release, police said they believed multiple armed individuals entered the residence and all fled before police arrived.

They are asking anyone with information or if they might have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact the major crime unit or by calling Crime Stoppers.