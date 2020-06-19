Man dead after transport truck hits parked construction safety truck

RCMP say a 45-year-old man from Boundary Creek, in southeastern New Brunswick, has died after the transport truck he was driving collided with a parked construction safety truck.

The collision occurred Thursday just before noon on Highway 2 in Dumfries, about 50 kilometres west of Fredericton.

RCMP said the safety truck, which was parked on the side of the highway at a construction site when the westbound transport truck struck it, was damaged and caught fire.

The driver of the transport died at the scene.

The person in the safety truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.