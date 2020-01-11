Somerville man dead in car, snowmobile collision

A 49-year-old man from Somerville, N.B., is dead after a collision involving a snowmobile and a car.

The crash occurred on Beardsley Road in Lower Woodstock on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

RCMP say they believe the car collided with the snowmobile that was crossing the road from a trail.

The man driving the snowmobile died at the scene.

RCMP say he was only occupant on the snowmobile. The two occupants of the car were not injured.

An investigation into the collision is continuing.