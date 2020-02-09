Man dead, 2 arrested after disturbance in Nigadoo

A 70-year-old man was found dead Saturday after the BNPP Regional Police responded to a call of a disturbance at an apartment building on Moulin Street in Nigadoo, N.B.

Police say they have arrested two men and both will appear in provincial court in Bathurst Monday morning.

Police are not saying what the charges are.

Members of the Bathurst Police Force and the RCMP were at the scene to assist BNPP with the investigation.