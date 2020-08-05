69-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in The Glades

A 69-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in The Glades, about 35 kilometres southwest of Moncton.

Police said they responded to a report of a crash on Sanatorium Road at 5 p.m.

They believe the man, from Parkindale, was thrown from the motorcycle when it skidded.

The man, who was the only one on the bike, died in hospital.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.