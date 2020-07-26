Dieppe man, 52, dead after motorcycle collides with pickup truck

A 52-year-old Dieppe man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck on Route 111 in Hillsdale, N.B., Saturday afternoon.

According to media release, police believe the driver of the motorcycle who was travelling westbound, lost control and collided with the pickup truck that was travelling eastbound.

The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 67-year-old woman from Dieppe, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation.

Hillsdale is about 30 kilometres from Sussex.