$1M lottery ticket sold in Saint John
Atlantic Lottery is looking for the winner of a $1,000,000 ticket sold in Saint John, N.B.
Atlantic Lottery says no one has come forward to claim the prize
Someone in Atlantic Canada could be $1,000,000 richer.
According to Atlantic Lottery, a ticket sold in Saint John, N.B., is a winner in the Guaranteed Prize draw.
The ticked was sold for Saturday's Lotto 6/49 draw.
Atlantic Lottery said it can't confirm the location where the ticket was sold or the date of purchase.
The winner has not come forward to claim the prize, according to Atlantic Lottery.
