$1M lottery ticket sold in Saint John

Someone in Atlantic Canada could be $1,000,000 richer.

According to Atlantic Lottery, a ticket sold in Saint John, N.B., is a winner in the Guaranteed Prize draw.

The ticked was sold for Saturday's Lotto 6/49 draw.

Atlantic Lottery said it can't confirm the location where the ticket was sold or the date of purchase.

The winner has not come forward to claim the prize, according to Atlantic Lottery.

