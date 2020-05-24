Process local lobster first, say Val Comeau fishermen after devastating plant fire

For some lobster fishermen in Val Comeau, in northeastern New Brunswick, the loss of the processing plant in a fire Thursday was just the latest blow in an already stressful lobster fishing season.

Steve Ferguson said he wonders what will happen next as they wait to see if the buyer they deal with at Les Pêcheries de Chez-Nous factory will be able to help them out.

"Today and tomorrow, we don't even know if we have buyers to buy our catch."

While a large part of the plant was destroyed in a fire, a portion of the processing plant not damaged is set to resume processing lobster this week with about a third of the staff. The company said 331 people were working at the plant at the time of th fire, and 100 lobster fishermen sold their catch to the plant.

The factory in Val Comeau is expected to resume operation with about 100 workers soon. (Radio Canada)

Local fishermen want to make sure their catch will take priority over lobster being brought in from Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

"At the end of the day, if they can't produce our lobster from here, why are they bringing so much from other provinces. We want them to buy local first before buying from somewhere else."

Les Pêcheries de Chez-Nous said it has moved some employees to other plants, but it is still evaluating the impact of the fire and considering the next steps.

"We are exploring every option to address the current situation for our workers and the local fishermen," the company said in a statement.

Trying to find a buyer and a plant to process their lobster has been stressful for about two-thirds of the fleet that fish from the wharf in Val Comeau and some that fish from Tracadie-Sheila since the fire. Fishermen were trying to meet with the buyer to see if something could be worked out.

But it's not all they've been dealing with said Ferguson.

First, COVID-19 delayed the opening of the spring lobster season in Zone 23 by two weeks from its start date of May 1 to May 15. Then Premier Blaine Higgs said the temporary foreign workers on their way to work in fish processing plants and on farms across the province were banned from entering the province.

Processing plants scrambled to find enough staff to help process the lobster. But two days into the season, some buyers set a quota and limited the amount of lobster they would buy.

But with high catches, Ferguson said, having a 500-pound quota is hurting the bottom line, especially with the low price they are expecting to be paid.

"Anything under five bucks is not a good price."

Even trying to sell the remainder of the catch left after the quota is proving difficult with so many others trying to do the same thing.

Ferguson, who has been fishing for 21 years, said he wishes the season would have been cancelled altogether as things like this continue to happen.

"It's not just Val Comeau wharf, it's all along the Acadian Peninsula, up north, we have all the same issue with every wharf."

Keith Chaisson, the MLA for Tracadie-Sheila joined the fishermen at the plant Sunday morning to listen to their concerns.

"Every day they don't go out fishing is another day they don't get any money."

Describing the situation the fishermen are in as a "perfect storm," the MLA said he was going to take their concerns to the minister of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries to see if anything can be done to help.