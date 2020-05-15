Lobster fishery opens in northern N.B. Friday morning

The 2020 lobster fishing season for lobster fishing area 23 in northern New Brunswick is set to open Friday morning after a two-week delay because of COVID-19.

About 665 licensed lobster harvesters in four zones that run from Miramichi Bay to Chaleur Bay in northeastern New Brunswick will be allowed to leave wharfs at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Maritime Fishermen's Union president, Gaëtan Robichaud said he, like many fishermen have been busy getting their traps and boats ready for a season shortened to six weeks.

Wharfs across the region were busy Thursday as traps were baited and loaded onto the boats in preparation for opening day.

The federal government announced an aid package to help fisherman in a season expected to see lower prices and no demand for their catch.

Licensed lobster harvesters in four zones that run from Miramichi Bay to Chaleur Bay in northeastern New Brunswick left wharfs around 6 a.m. Friday morning. (Gail Harding/CBC)

"We have to digest it. There's a good amount of money that's being put aside for the fishing industry, and we needed something like that," said Robichaud.

"But there's always the details that are to come that we want to look at, to see if our members are going to be eligible for that money."

Trudeau pledged close to $470 million to support fish harvesters. The package includes a new $267.6 million benefit to cover 75 per cent of losses for fish harvesters who expect an income drop of 25 per cent this season, up to about $10,000.

Trudeau said the federal government is also introducing a $201.8-million non-repayable grant program to pay up to $10,000 to fish harvesters who own their own businesses. The size of the grants will depend on the fish harvesters' historic revenue, said the Prime Minister's Office.

The government is looking to help some harvesters who say they won't generate enough income to file for employment insurance next year.

Adding to the uncertainty is the lack of a market to purchase the fishermen's catch.

"We know the markets are not there. Where our fish, our lobsters that are from the northern part of New Brunswick is mostly processed and it goes to casinos, cruise lines, restaurants mainly in the States. A lot of you see a lot of that is all closed."

Maritime Fishermen's Union president, Gaëtan Robichaud said there is a lot of uncertainty in the fishery this year. (CBC)

Robichaud said they're hoping those key markets open up.

"If that lobster can't move from the plant we are very scared that within a couple of weeks maybe we will be limited or it'll be hard to bring all our catches."

Robichaud said it will only be a matter of time for fishermen to know what adjustments will be made.

"But at least today I know there will be some kind of help for me," he said referring to the aid package.

Fishermen also have to deal with new COVID-19 safety protocols on the wharfs and on the boats. Only boat captains and crew and fish buyers are permitted on the wharfs. Captains will have to perform a daily pre-board screening to make sure crew members don't have any symptoms of the virus, cleaning and disinfecting of frequently-touched surfaces and implementing two-metre distancing while working.