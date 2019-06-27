Youthful face in NB Liquor ad sparks debate
Crown corporation doesn't know anything about the young woman in its Canada Day promotion
NB Liquor is turning heads with a Canada Day advertisement in Thursday newspapers featuring a young woman some say is too young to drink.
The full-page spread is promoting deals on summer drinks — cans of gin and vodka mixed with fruit-flavoured soda water, radlers, and wine.
The advertising is clear, but what's not easy to tell is the age of the young woman in the advertisement.
"I would say she is probably somewhere around 16," guessed Robert Case, when asked outside a Fredericton liquor store.
Russ Hunt agreed with Case.
"She probably isn't anywhere near liquor-buying age — is she?"
NB Liquor isn't sure how old the woman is either.
The corporation purchased the stock image and said details about the photo — such as the age of the model — aren't provided.
NB Liquor spokesperson Mark Barbour disagreed with the public's uncertainty but suggested the ambiguity in age was intentional.
"It's pretty clear she's 19-plus," Barbour said.
"We thought we'd, you know, 'Let's take advantage of the creative on this and just put somebody that you could not really tell how, what age they would be.'"
NB Liquor creates its own advertising in house.
Case said it's irresponsible for NB Liquor to feature someone who looks so young.
"I don't think someone underage should be connected to an alcohol advertisement," he said.
But other people aren't surprised by the newspaper ad.
"It's all part of the game, I guess," said Marc Gagnon, who estimated the woman's age at between 20 and 30.
Barbour said the debate over the ad is a reminder that NB Liquor asks for ID from anyone who looks under 30.
