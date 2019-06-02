NB Liquor plans to stop distributing plastic bags
Crown corporation hasn't announced date for switch
NB Liquor plans to stop distributing plastic bags to its customers, spokesperson Mark Barbour confirmed.
The Crown corporation hasn't set a timeline for the switch, Barbour said in an interview with Radio-Canada.
Right now the company is exploring its options. Barbour said paper or reusable bags are being considered.
Newfoundland and Labrador has announced a ban on plastic bags. Prince Edward Island will prohibit businesses from providing plastic bags to customers at the checkout starting next month.
The Moncton area is also considering a ban, with the mayor of Dieppe saying his region is not prepared to wait for the province to act. He hopes his city, along with Moncton and Riverview, will have bylaws ready to take effect July 1, 2020.
With files from Radio-Canada
