Fixing fiscal fumble at NB Liquor cost agency $404K

A recurring error by NB Liquor over several years, where senior executives and board members lost track of when their fiscal year ended, cost the agency — and the province — more than $404,000 over seven days in 2018, CBC News has learned.

The money had to be paid out in profit-sharing bonuses to NB Liquor employees, including senior executives, after an unbudgeted 53rd week was added to NB Liquor's fiscal year in a scramble to adhere to legal requirements.

The extra week of sales caused artificially high profits for the 2018 year, which in turn triggered extra profit-sharing payments to employees.

NB Liquor wrongly budgeted the week of March 26-April 1 to begin its 2019 fiscal year. It had to reassign that week from the first week of the 2019 fiscal year to the last week of the 2018 fiscal year.

NB Liquor acknowledges what happened but denies the bonus money generated was in any way self-serving.

"The accredited professionals who made the decision would not and did not risk their designations and reputation by adding the 53rd week for personal gain," NB Liquor spokesperson Nicole Picot wrote in an email.

"Assuming so would be unreasonable."

Nicole Picot is a former New Brunswick deputy minister of finance and current vice-president of communications for Liquor NB. (CBC News)

NB Liquor has operated profit-sharing plans for employees since 2015.

It began with unionized employees who agreed to limit wage increases in exchange for bonus pay. It spread to senior executives over the following two years.

Results of the profit-sharing plans have fluctuated significantly from year to year.

Organizational errors and misunderstandings

In the 2017 fiscal year — the second year for bonuses — profit targets were set high at $169.8 million, but sales fell short of that number. Bonus payments shrunk to just over $100,000, just a couple of hundred dollars per employee.

In 2018, NB Liquor lowered the profit target employees had to beat to $165 million. Between that and the error over when the corporate year ended, bonuses ballooned to $978,750.

Bonuses this year were back down to $334,165.

NB Liquor is required by law to end its fiscal year on the closest Sunday to March 31 every year. Agency executives lost track of that requirement and used wrong dates in 2016, 2017 and in its budgeting for 2018. (CBC News)

Jamie Agnew, CUPE local 963 president, said it worked well in the first and third years but not so well in the second and fourth years.

But a large portion of the record bonuses paid in 2018 were caused by organizational errors and misunderstandings about the fiscal year — not exceptional profits.

NB Liquor does not use March 31 as the end of the fiscal year, as is the case for most government departments.

Instead it uses a retail financial calendar and is required by legislation to finish its fiscal year on whatever Sunday comes closest to March 31.

In any given year it means its financial year must end somewhere between March 28 and April 3, depending on which date is a Sunday.

But NB Liquor's board of directors and management team lost track of that requirement three years ago and began using closing dates outside of the required list.

Extra week added

In 2016, its financial year closed on March 27. In 2017, it closed on March 26.

In 2018, it budgeted for a 52-week fiscal year ending on March 25 — another wrong date — and then set its quarterly and annual profit targets for employee bonuses accordingly.

For the full 52-week budget — ending on March 25, 2018 — NB Liquor set the $165-million profit target and began the year oblivious to its mistake.