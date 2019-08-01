Moosehead exec tapped for top post at NB Liquor, Cannabis NB

A former vice-president at Moosehead Breweries has been appointed as the new head of NB Liquor and Cannabis NB.

Patrick Parent will assume the role of president and CEO that was vacated after Brian Harriman resigned earlier this year.

Parent takes over on Sept. 3 following reports of sluggish liquor sales and lower-than-expected cannabis revenues .

"I am excited to join the ANBL and CNB team," Parent said in a release issued Wednesday.

"Appreciating the organization's important economic contribution to our province as well as our responsibility to offer great products and services to fellow New Brunswickers, I approach this mandate with a great deal of respect and humility."

He served in multiple senior positions at Moosehead since 2006 — most recently vice-president of operations and human resources, the Crown corporation said in the release. He spearheaded the brewery's cannabis strategic initiative and was responsible for its small-batch beer product line.

The Mount Allison University graduate is completing his executive masters of business administration at McGill University-HEC Montreal. The corporation said Parent brings extensive experience in profit and loss management, sales and marketing, retail management and customer experience in industries such as banking, energy and the beverage sector.

"Patrick's leadership, extensive experience in the beverage industry, and commitment to New Brunswick will help drive further growth and success at ANBL and CNB," said Rachelle Gagnon, chair of the board of directors for NB Liquor and Cannabis NB.

"We are very pleased that following Mr. Brian Harriman's departure, we have once again recruited the CEO of ANBL through an objective and thorough process to retain the best qualified candidate with leadership and industry experience"

Harriman stepped down in April to become an executive at Sundial Growers, a private cannabis producer in Calgary. Brad Cameron has served as acting head since.