Former NB Liquor head defends actions in bonus blunder

The former president of NB Liquor is defending his decision to authorize the payment of nearly $600,000 in extra bonuses to employees last year after the discovery the Crown corporation had been using the wrong fiscal year end.

In a statement issued Thursday, Brian Harriman said the collective agreement with NB Liquor's union required the money be paid out after an unbudgeted 53rd week of sales and profits had to be added onto NB Liquor's year-end financial statements to correct the year-end mix up.

"In preparing our preliminary year end financials it was discovered that NB Liquor was due to have a 53rd week per statutory obligations," wrote Harriman in his statement.

"The execution of the 53rd week, did impact timing of bonuses, but would not have impacted them being paid per the collective agreement."

The written explanation is vague on key details of what happened, but Harriman was not taking questions about it.

Big bonuses

On Wednesday, the New Brunswick Department of Finance released a review of heavy bonus payments made to NB Liquor employees in 2018 after NB Liquor management lost track of when its fiscal year ended that year.

The corporation wrongly picked March 25 as its year end even though legislation required April 1, and it had to cram an extra week of sales and profits into its accounts after the error was discovered.

This week, the Department of Finance released a review of extra bonsues made to NB Liquor employees last year. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

That triggered hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonus pay to employees under the corporation's profit sharing plan.

According to the review, $972,559 in bonuses was eventually paid for beating profit targets, most of which ($583,351) was caused by the unbudgeted 53rd week artificially boosting results.

A second error where fourth-quarter profits were overestimated by management resulted in an additional $55,349 in bonuses being paid out in error.

Review blames Harriman

The review of what happened, which was conducted by the Office of the Comptroller, largely blamed Harriman for not adjusting profit targets from which bonuses to employees are calculated to account for the extra week of sales.

"Without the Board's knowledge, the CEO [Harriman] mandated that bonuses be calculated and paid out based on the original 52-week target," concluded the review.

"While the OoC [Office of the Comptroller] does not condone this practice, the CEO does have authority under the by-laws to determine the amount of bonus paid to employees. The CEO did not benefit from the additional bonus payment."

Harriman cited the collective agreement NB Liquor has with its employees as requiring the bonuses be paid.

The agreement indicates that amounts are due when net income targets are beaten. Budgeted profits are subtracted from actual profits and a percentage of the excess is then distributed to employees

According to the review, the board of directors adjusted the profit target upward by $3 million to account for the extra week of sales and assumed Harriman would adopt the figure to calculate bonuses but he did not.

Harriman does not explicitly explain why he ignored the revised profit target. His statement also offered no insight into how his management team lost track of when the fiscal year was supposed to end, and he made it clear no further explanations will be coming.

"I will be issuing no further comments on this matter," he wrote.

Harriman ran NB Liquor for five years before resigning as president earlier this year to become the chief operating officer of the Calgary-based cannabis producer Sundial Growers.