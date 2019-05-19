Future uncertain for program behind NB Liquor bonus fiasco

A controversial bonus program for employees at NB Liquor that suffered an embarrassing malfunction last year following a series of management errors may be in jeopardy.

Lori Stickles, NB Liquor vice-president and chief financial officer, told MLAs at a Crown corporations hearing Tuesday the organization's unique sales incentive plan — known internally as SIP — is an issue in contract negotiations with CUPE, the union representing front-line workers including store employees.

"The current contract that we have with our unionized employees has expired," said Stickles. "At this point, the contract is being negotiated. So, whether or not SIP will continue to exist, I guess, is yet to be determined."

In early 2018, NB Liquor realized it had lost track of when its fiscal year ended and, in a scramble to deal with the mistake, slapped an unbudgeted 53rd week onto its financial statements to comply with legislation.

That artificially boosted sales and profits by a week and triggered nearly $600,000 in profit-sharing pay for workers when offsetting corrective measures were not implemented by then president Brian Harriman.

Fiscal year-end wrong in 2016, 2017

The series of management mistakes that led to the bonus blowout were years in the making, according to Stickles, and involved NB Liquor executives closing the body's financial year on the wrong date two years in a row in 2016 and 2017 before discovering it was about to happen again in 2018.

New Brunswick legislation requires NB Liquor's financial year to end on a Sunday each year that is the closest to March 31. In 2016, that was clearly April 3.

"The issue began in fiscal 2016 when we ended on March 27," said Stickles. "At that time, based on the legislation, we should have ended on April 3. So that's where the, I guess, misinterpretation began."

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves ordered an investigation into the fiscal calendar mix-up. (Michel Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

Last spring, New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves ordered an investigation into why the mixed up year-ends triggered so much bonus pay for employees.

The comptroller's office, which conducted that review, discovered Harriman could have avoided most of the payout simply by adding a week to profit targets as well, but he did not even though the board of directors approved that action.

"The CEO directed bonuses to be calculated using a lower net income target than what had been approved by the Board," concluded the report.

"While the OoC [Office of the Comptroller] does not condone this practice, the CEO does have authority under the by-laws to determine the amount of bonus paid to employees."

Harriman later told CBC News he felt employees were entitled to the money.

Former NB Liquor CEO and president Brian Harriman could have avoided most the payout but chose not to, the comptroller's report said. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Although management blunders and subsequent decisions caused all of the controversy and extra expense around bonus plan, the benefit is now under the microscope by management in contract talks with employees.

New NB Liquor CEO Patrick Parent would not say on Tuesday where he stands on the issue.

"We'll explore all options and see what's best for the organization and also more importantly what's best for the province," said Parent.

The bonus program is in its fifth year and was originally proposed by management to give employees an incentive to hit corporate profit targets.

NB Liquor employees agreed to accept lower than inflation wage increases in exchange for bonuses — a trade that worked better in some years than others.

In the fiscal year ended in March 2017, targets were mostly missed and employees shared just over $100,000 for the year, about $200 per person.