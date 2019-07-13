NB Liquor to ban single-use plastic bags by end of August

NB Liquor will stop offering single-use plastic bags at its retail locations in August.

The Crown corporation announced its intention to stop using plastic bags in June, but didn't announce a start date for that policy until Friday.

NB Liquor estimates that this will help keep 5.5 million plastic bags out of landfills per year.

Rachelle Gagnon, the corporation's board chair, said single-use plastic bags will be phased out by the end of August, but a reusable bag program will begin in mid-August.

"Shoppers will be gifted with a free reusable bag for every purchase of three or more bottles," said Gagnon.

Both Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have put restrictions on the use of plastic bags at retailers.

Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview are also collaborating on a regional effort to restrict use of plastic bags in the area.

The federal government has also promised to ban single-use plastics by 2021.

Gagnon said the corporation is looking to reduce plastics in other ways as well.

They are no longer using plastic signs in in-store displays, using cardboard instead.

NB Liquor also plans to ban plastic sample cups and is hoping to reduce plastic wrapping on pallets in their warehouses.