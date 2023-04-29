Coronation of King Charles will see a full house at residence of Lt.-Gov.

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy says her public event on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles is being well-received by the public.

The 160 reserved spots for the free event at Government House in Fredericton were gone in just two days.

Murphy said she wanted to host the event because she felt people would want to come together to watch.

"We can't all be in London, and we can't all stand in line at the Mall and hope for a good view as His Majesty goes by."

Technically, this will be the first coronation seen live by Canadian audiences. In 1953, film of Queen Elizabeth's coronation had to be flown across the Atlantic to be televised on the CBC about 11 hours later.

WATCH | Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy tells Rachel Cave why Government House is opening its doors on Saturday: Government House is getting ready to host a coronation viewing party Duration 3:27 New Brunswickers are evidently keen to get up early to watch the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. All the tickets for the viewing party at Government House are spoken for. The CBC’s Rachel Cave spoke to Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy.

Guests will be served macarons, sugar-plum muffins, mini quiche, a salmon dish and a variety of beverages, including mimosas to toast the King.

Murphy said everyone is encouraged to dress-up with fascinators or hats and even gloves — "the whole deal if they would like to."

A special viewing party of the coronation will be held at Government House Saturday morning. (Edwin Hunter/CBC)

The doors of Government House will open to ticket holders at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, and the coronation will begin at around 7 a.m. A flag-raising ceremony will take place at the residence after King Charles is crowned, at around 9:30 a.m.

Meeting his majesty

Murphy said she met King Charles once and was able to spend about 30 minutes with him.

"He's very engaging, he's very practised at helping people feel comfortable," she said. "He's very passionate about issues and I'm not sure we've always known that about him."

Murphy said she thinks people will begin to see King Charles's values more clearly once he's officially crowned.

The 160 guests at the celebratory event Saturday will be served a variety of dishes, including mini quiches. (Edwin Hunter/CBC News)

"He's very dedicated to things like building and strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities … of course the environment is a big issue for him," she said.

Murphy does not expect a second audience with King Charles, but she said he invited her to send him a note once or twice each year with an update on what's happening in New Brunswick.

"I will certainly do that because it's a good way to keep him informed," she said.