Liberals reject Higgs proposal to delay early election

New Brunswick appeared to be headed for a snap election Friday after the opposition Liberals pulled out of negotiations to delay a vote until October 22.

But Premier Blaine Higgs said he would not trigger a campaign before Monday at the earliest.

"I don't plan to call an election over the next 48 hours," he told reporters.

"I am going to be thinking about this now over the weekend, about what the next steps should be. But this has made the path forward -- one could say clearer, one could say more difficult."

Earlier in the afternoon, Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said he was walking away from four-party negotiations to avert an election because Higgs wanted unlimited powers for two years while insisting that other parties sign on for major reforms.

He said if New Brunswickers are sent to the polls now, it will be the premier's fault.

"It is totally irresponsible to consider having an election during an international pandemic. It makes no sense. This is not a time for elections. This is a time to be focused on New Brunswick."

Higgs said he accepted that an election would be his decision and he would have to justify it to voters.

