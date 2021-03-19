New Brunswick Liberals' lead in polls not as solid as it seems

Keep that champagne on ice, Liberals.

Recent public opinion polls that suggest the party is opening up a substantial lead in support among New Brunswick voters are masking a less-rosy picture of Liberal fortunes.

While the Liberals lead the Progressive Conservatives provincewide, they still lag the PCs in most southern areas of the province and among anglophone voters.

And they need to win support there to win.

"They still have that problem," said poll analyst Eric Grenier, publisher of The Writ podcast and newsletter. "They're still not competitive."

Eric Grenier, a polling analyst, said the Liberals likely need to improve numbers in anglophone ridings if they hope to win in 2024. (CBC)

In the 2018 election, the Liberals beat the PCs in the popular vote, 37.8 per cent to 31.9 per cent. But because Liberal support was concentrated in northern francophone ridings, the PCs had the votes to eke out more seats and formed the government.

Narrative Research's last poll, released Nov. 30, had the Liberals with 38 per cent support among decided voters who were surveyed, compared to 28 per cent for the PCs.

But regional and linguistic breakdowns provided by Narrative show the PCs leading in southern New Brunswick, excluding Moncton, by a margin of 33 to 25.

MQO Research's last New Brunswick poll had a similar dynamic. The Liberals lead provincially 36-29 but that's based partly on huge margins among francophone voters.

Those big numbers among francophones end up creating an "inefficient" vote that is wasted because it doesn't gain the party any more seats than they already have, Grenier said.

"It still is a problem for them that they need to do better. They still have work to do to get some support in the south among anglophones."

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant captured nearly six per cent more of the popular vote in the 2018 election but failed to win enough seats for a majority. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

While MQO doesn't do seat projections based on its numbers, the company's vice-president of research Lianne Sarson said a 2018-like result can't be ruled out with such large variations in support.

"We certainly see really large leads in northern New Brunswick … which could contribute to that scenario," she said.

In Narrative's poll, respondents in all areas of the province said they were mostly or completely unsatisfied with the PC government's performance. The survey was conducted in November during a public-sector strike and a rise in COVID-19 cases.

But among anglophone respondents and in southern New Brunswick, excluding Moncton, Premier Blaine Higgs still led Liberal leader Roger Melanson as the most preferred choice for premier.

Two candidates running for the leadership of the Liberals say the results show that the party still has work to do before the next provincial election in 2024.

"Following the trend of 2018 is certainly something that we as a party need to be cognizant of," said former MP T.J. Harvey. "It's not about popular vote. It's about delivering seats."

T.J. Harvey, a candidate for the Liberal leadership, says it's clear the party has to deliver seats, not the popular vote, in the next election. (Submitted)

He said if he becomes leader, he'll ensure the party is competitive in all 49 ridings in the province.

Former cabinet minister Donald Arseneault said while the next campaign is still almost three years away, the regional and linguistic poll breakdowns are a warning.

He said he hopes the Liberal leadership campaign itself will bring new people into the party and build support in places where it's weak.

"We'll do a lot of work to convince voters in southern New Brunswick to look at us as a true alternative to the PC government," he said.

The Liberals pick their new leader next Aug. 6.

Because of the inefficiency of the Liberal vote clustered in northern and francophone ridings, Grenier's database shows the party needed a 6.7-point popular vote win provincewide in 2014 to capture a majority government.

In 2018 they would have needed an 8.8-point margin but fell short. Now they'd probably require a 12-point gap, he estimated.

Even if the Liberals were to improve enough to win the five seats where they lost to the PCs by 20 points or more, the two parties would still be tied 22-22 in the seat count.

"You flip a few seats, and a couple of them in Moncton … but they're still way short in Fredericton ridings, Saint John, that kind of thing," he said.

