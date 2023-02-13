Child and youth advocate calls review of school LGBTQ policy 'broken and incoherent'

New Brunswick's child and youth advocate is slamming the province's review of its policy on LGBTQ students in schools, calling it a "broken and incoherent process" that should be suspended until its goals are clarified.

Kelly Lamrock says the review appears to have been prompted by a total of three emails to the department over the 30 months since Policy 713 was adopted.

"I am not sure any government decision could survive if receiving three complaints led to reconsideration," he writes in a letter to departmental officials attached to a report he issued Tuesday.

Last week, Education Minister Bill Hogan told reporters he had received complaints numbering in the "hundreds, at least" about the policy.

It sets minimum requirements for schools to create a safe, welcoming environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex and two-spirited students.

Education Minister Bill Hogan issued a statement Tuesday morning explaining which parts of Policy 713 are being reviewed. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Until this week, Hogan has been vague about the specifics of the complaints — an ambiguity that Lamrock says in his report can allow hate to fester.

"If you're going to review a policy, like Policy 713, you'd better be clear about what details you're reviewing," he writes.

"Because if you treat it like just another review, a loud minority will use that platform to attack vulnerable kids and make them feel scared and ashamed of who they are."

On Tuesday morning, just hours before Lamrock's report was released, Hogan issued a statement clarifying which parts of Policy 713 are being reviewed.

One is the provision that allows students under the age of 16 to change their preferred first name and pronoun without their parents knowing.

The statement said the second is "the process for team sport selection and participation." The policy allows students to participate in extracurricular activities "that are safe, welcoming, and consistent with their gender identity."

Supporters of Policy 713 gathered outside the legislature in Fredericton on Saturday afternoon. (Isabelle Arseneau/Radio-Canada)

Hogan's statement also mentioned concerns "about the age appropriateness of what is taught in the classroom when it comes to sexual education," though curriculum is not covered by the policy.

"New Brunswick is not the only jurisdiction engaged in this conversation," the statement said, though it didn't identify any others.

"We want to have a conversation with New Brunswickers so we can hear their views, address misconceptions and concerns, and provide the very best educational environment for all our students."

The statement didn't say where that conversation would take place but emphasized the policy won't be repealed and the school system will respect human rights.

"We will always protect our most vulnerable and ensure they have a safe and inclusive educational environment," it said. "We respect and embrace differences in all of our students."

Request for clarity

Lamrock's report called on Hogan to make that clear.

The child and youth advocate also said there were no written complaints about Policy 713 from teachers or students.

"In my respectful view, that matters," he wrote.

"There may be some who would like to insert themselves into the school community to tell vulnerable kids that they don't like their choices, or their freedoms, or them. Politics is just letting the culture wars rage past the school doors. Leadership is drawing lines that keep our kids safe."

Around 350 people showed up at King's Square in Saint John on Monday to protest the review of Policy 713. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

The policy, adopted in 2020, says students have the right to self-identify and express themselves without fear of consequence, and teachers must create a school culture where the students "see themselves and their lives positively reflected."

The policy allows students to pick which pronouns apply to them and requires teachers to respect their choice. It lets them establish gender-sexuality alliance groups without requiring parental consent or notification.

It also says each school must have at least one gender-neutral bathroom.

Lamrock's report includes the three emailed complaints.

One compares gender identity issues to "Marxist and racist critical race theory," one says Policy 713 marginalizes Christians, and a third asks about a widespread but debunked belief that students can identify as animals and use litter boxes in schools.

The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission also weighed in on the review this week, issuing a statement that it "expresses concern" about reports of a review.

"It is in times such as these that we should be able to rely on our government to uphold the culture of respect, equality, and dignity of all persons, which our society has achieved after prolonged sacrifices and hardships," it said. "These rights are here to stay."

The review prompted a protest at the New Brunswick legislature on Saturday and another by high school students in uptown Saint John on Monday.