New Brunswick lawyer knighted by Norwegian Royal Court

Bob Jette never thought a knighthood was in his future when he accepted the job as honorary consul for the Kingdom of Norway in 2004.

But that's exactly what happened to the New Brunswick lawyer in a ceremony with the Norwegian ambassador at the lieutenant-governor's residence in Fredericton this week.

"It was a very nice affair, where the ambassador … was very congratulatory and explained to an extent what the knighthood and the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit is," Jette said Thursday.

Established in 1985 by the king of Norway at the time, Olav V, the Order of Merit is conferred on foreign and Norwegian nationals for outstanding service in the interest of Norway.

There are three levels of the order: officer, grand officer, and grand cross.

Jette was made a knight first class, a sub-order of officer of the Order of Merit.

The Royal Norwegian Order of Merit is conferred on foreign and Norwegian nationals for outstanding service in the interest of Norway. (Kjartan Hauglid/The Royal Court)

While Jette was surprised by the honour, he said he does personally know of one other Canadian honorary consul who was granted the Order of Merit.

"We were in Norway in 2008 and he received his directly from the king," he said.

Jette didn't get to be face-to-face with Norway's monarch, Harald V. Instead, the Order of Merit was conferred by Norway's ambassador to Canada, Anne Kari Ovind, at Government House.

"We have 10 honorary consulates across Canada that are doing a very good job and really help us a lot to better understand this vast country," Ovind said.

"I have been in Canada for nearly four years and this is my first opportunity to present this order to one of our honorary consuls."

A consul's job

Jette specializes in the law of the sea. As consul, Jette has a number of jobs. He's here for Norwegian nationals who live or travel to New Brunswick and need help. It could be as simple as fixing a passport or visa issue, or as complex as helping move the remains of a loved one back to Norway.

He helps companies looking to do business, both here and in Norway.

Jette also can be involved with New Brunswickers looking to travel or work in Norway.

"And then, near and dear to my heart, was the mustering of seafarers," said Jette, who used to practise in Saint John but now lives in Fredericton. "Essentially, that's making sure people who got a job on board a Norwegian vessel can actually legally work on that vessel."

"It's a little document-heavy, but it's more interesting for a maritime lawyer than it might be for someone else."

Being a knight

Jette said receiving the Order of Merit doesn't change his job requirements.

"There's not a code of chivalry and I don't have to promise fealty to the king, nothing like that," Jette said. "But if I do anything dishonourable, they can take it away.

"I'm going to try to be on my best behaviour."