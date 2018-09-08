Kingsclear First Nation woman dies after being struck by pickup truck

A 27-year-old woman from Kingsclear First Nation has died after being struck by a pickup truck as she was attempting to cross the highway, said RCMP Cpl. Jean-Francois Martel.

Firefighters, paramedics and the RCMP's Keswick detachment responded to the collision on Route 102 around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

The woman was found "unresponsive and unconscious," Martel said Saturday morning. The victim was given CPR and first aid, but died at the scene as a result of her injuries, he said.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, Martel said. A man in his 50s was the driver of the truck. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle, he said.

No crosswalk, lights

The particular area where the woman was crossing is part of the "old Trans-Canada highway" and is quite dark at that time of night, Martell said.

"There's a big convenience store, gas station where the occurrence occurred so it would be common for people from time to time to cross the road to go to the convenience store," he said.

"There's no street lights in the area. There's no crosswalk either."

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision and no charges have been laid at this time.