Neglect of King's Square bandstand in Saint John upsets benefactor John Irving

After helping to get the King's Square bandstand back into sparkling shape seven years ago, seeing it neglected again angers one its benefactors, John Irving.

"To me I think it's a lack of leadership," said Irving, president of Commercial Properties, who, along with businessman Richard Currie spent $100,000 on the refurbishment of the bandstand in 2013..

The bandstand has been sitting in the square at the top of King Street since 1909.

For Irving, a lifelong resident of Saint John, it's an iconic symbol of the city.

Problems start in 2019

After it fell into disrepair, it was refurbished with a new fountain and marble base, fresh paint, polished copper roof, and upgraded electrical.

The city began hosting a summer concert series, but by 2019, things had begun to fall into disrepair again. A set of stairs has gone unfixed and benches supplied for the bandstand have not been put out.

Irving said the water fountain has not even been turned on.

"Apparently, the fountain is in some need of repair and I'm not sure how much that is, but I know no one has asked us."

Irving said he knows the city is facing financial hardship but he said seeing so many things neglected is discouraging.

"It's very demotivating and it's very sad. Many people have put a lot of time and effort into things whether it's Lilly Lake, the pavilion restoration, or the splash pads that were added in the south end and most recently on the west side.

"To find out there isn't water turned on for kids on hot days, I find this just very very disappointing."

The city opened two of its splash pads Thursday for the first time.

Irving said there needs to be more leadership and organization shown to make sure things are kept operating and in good shape.

"If a city truck breaks down on the side of the road, they don't leave it there."

Irving confirmed both he and Currie are willing to provide financial assistance again to get the bandstand back into shape but said no one has asked.

"At a time when we are talking about staycations and how we enjoy New Brunswick and its features and attributes, it is things like Fort La Tour, and it is things like splash pads, or it is things like King's Square, or it is things like Lily Lake.

"How do we take advantage of the resources we have here?"

When asked what he thought of how it looked now with no benches out, the fountain not operating and no hanging flowers hanging, Irving said it looked as if no one cares.

"I think that's sad because a lot of us feel a of pride in our community and in our city, and we want be successful, we want to go forward but we need some leadership and some support."

'This isn't a normal year'

Mike Hugenholtz, commissioner of transportation and environment services for the City of Saint John, said COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the city's overall finances.

At a city council meeting earlier this year, Hugenholtz projected a $4.7 million shortfall in revenue, driven by a decrease in parking and transit revenue caused by the pandemic.

"We've had to take a number of steps to make sure we don't run a deficit and we've tried to make up that shortfall," he said.

This has meant layoffs and a freeze on all discretionary spending, "unless it was absolutely necessary." The city hasn't been able to hire the summer workforce that would normally help deliver services such as tending to King's Square and other properties.

"This is not a normal year."

The city typically has about 80 employees to care for parks across Saint John, including King's Square, but summer has just under 50.

"We want to make sure that we're acting in a financially responsible manner."

Hugenholtz said the city appreciates donations made by John and other Irvings and welcomes a conversation with them to help maintain King's Square.

"Whenever we have financial issues, it's certainly not our first instinct to go running out, asking for support and help," he said.