Former MP wins Liberal nomination for St. Croix byelection

Karen Ludwig, the former member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, has been nominated as the Liberal candidate for the provincial riding of Saint Croix.

She was officially nominated Saturday at a convention in St. Stephen.

Ludwig is the third person confirmed to be running in the byelection. No date has been set.

The riding became vacant last September with the death of Greg Thompson, a PC MLA and cabinet minister.

Premier Blaine Higgs will announce the date for the byelection there, and for another in Shediac Bay-Dieppe, next month.

Shediac Bay-Dieppe has been vacant since former premier Brian Gallant resigned his seat last October.

Ludwig joins People's Alliance candidate Rob Cumberland and Progressive Conservative candidate Kathy Bockus in the race. Andrew Sutton plans to seek the nomination for the Green Party.