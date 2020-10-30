John Allore remembers sister in new book on her disappearance, death

The last time Theresa Allore's parents and younger brother, John saw her was the night they put her and their other son on a train in Saint John.

The pair were headed back to Champlain College in Quebec's Eastern Townships after spending thanksgiving of 1978 with their family.

"My parents put Theresa and Andre on a train and they disappeared into the fog and that's the last we saw her."

About four weeks later Theresa Allore, then 19, disappeared from the college. It was Nov. 3, 1978. Her body was found on April 13, 1979, in a small body of water near the college.

Now, 42 years after her death, John Allore and crime reporter Patricia Pearson have co-authored a book about his sister's unsolved death, called Wish You Were Here: A Murdered Girl, a Brother's Quest and the Hunt for a Serial Killer.

John Allore was 14 and living in Saint John with his parents when his sister, Theresa Allore disappeared from her college in Quebec. (Submitted/John Allore)

Allore, who was 14 when he sister went missing, and Pearson were high school sweethearts who began dating the year after Theresa Allore's body was found. The two attended boarding school in Rothesay and spent time at his family's home on weekend leaves.

"I walked into this house full of grief, because I was, you know, an insouciant teenager and I didn't really fully get it for many years."

Theresa's parents still live in the same home.

Family doubts police

The pair reconnected in the early 2000s with Allore asking Pearson, by then an award-winning reporter, to look at his sister's autopsy report.

At the time of her disappearance, police thought Theresa Allore was a runaway and when her body was found, they said she had died of a drug overdose, that her friends panicked and threw her body into a creek in her bra and underwear.

But John Allore doubts that story.

Patricia Pearson helped John Allore look further into Theresa Allore's death and they believe they know who killed her and others in Quebec. The pair co-authored a book about their investigation, Wish You Were Here. (Submitted/John Allore)

"His family had long suspected that there was something fundamentally wrong with what the police had said," said Pearson.

"So I took it to some sources who were familiar with sexual homicide, and they just kind of rolled their eyes and said, 'this is so obviously a sexual murder'."

Allore and Pearson began searching and found a number of unsolved cases close to where Theresa's body had been found.

"The trail wound up leaning toward actually ultimately around five murders in Quebec and then we went out to Calgary and followed a man who was ultimately arrested for an extremely brutal murder in Calgary in 1993."

Evidence thrown out

Pearson is confident this is the person who murdered John's sister, but says they'll never know for sure because the man died in 2015.

"He died and the evidence was thrown out by the police, so there's no way to do any kind of confirmation of evidence now."

Allore says the police have never been held accountable for how his sister's case was handled or how they handled other cases.

In 2017, he began a podcast, Who Killed Theresa that not only looked at her death but many other unsolved murders in Quebec.

John Allore and Patricia Pearson co-authored a book about their search to find out what happened to his sister, Theresa Allore who disappeared from her college when she was 19. (Submitted/John Allore)

Pearson said she believes there is more information out there about Theresa Allore's case.

"John and I went as far as we could go with fairly limited resources."

Pearson said at times she had the feeling someone was covering the man's tracks.

"I don't mean that they necessarily knew that he was murderous, but he was definitely a loose cannon."

Since the book was published in September, John Allore said there have been more developments which may end up in a second book but says he needs to take a break from it for a while.

More information about the book, the podcast and the Theresa Allore case can be found on a website her brother created.