New Brunswick job numbers relatively stable over past month

Employment has remained relatively stable in New Brunswick over the past month, according to new seasonally adjusted jobs numbers from Statistics Canada.

The number of New Brunswickers employed in January 2021 was 361,800 compared to 360,700 in December 2020.

This translates to a fall in the province's unemployment rate from 9.6 per cent in December to 8.8 per cent in January, which is below the national rate for last month.

Canada as a whole lost 213,000 jobs in January, about five times more than what economists were expecting, as retail lockdowns forced more businesses to close in some provinces. The jobless rate rose 0.6 percentage points to 9.4 per cent, the highest level since August.

While the New Brunswick unemployment rate fell from December to January, it is still up 1.1 per cent over January 2020, prior to the pandemic.

Full-time employment has also dropped.

In December, 303,100 New Brunswickers had full-time jobs compared with 300,700 in January.